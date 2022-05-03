She is Susana Gómez, Maluma’s girlfriend

Maluma confirmed his relationship with Susana Gómez in 2021 | PHOTO: Instagram: @maluma / @mar_ariasg



For several months it had been rumored that the paisa artist Maluma He would be in a new relationship, with a young woman also from Medellin who would be quite close to his family.

However, last Saturday, December 25, after Christmas night, the paisa singer confirmed that he is in love again, posting a photo on his Instagram kissing his girlfriend in front of the Christmas tree and the gifts.

“Thank you Santa,” she wrote in the post’s description.

The image is a bit blurry and it is not possible to clearly perceive who the woman is, which is why many mentioned that it is a way to continue keeping their relationship ‘private’.

This April 30, 2022, during his historic concert in the city of Medellín in which he had guests such as Feid, Grupo Firme, Pipe Bueno and Madonna and which was broadcast live on Amazon Prime, the singer dedicated that special moment to his fiancee.

At one point he expressed to the public that “he had been looking for love elsewhere for a long time, when in fact it was right next to him”, but without naming her. In social networks it is believed that he was talking about the same woman who has been speculated for months to be his girlfriend, but there is still no clarity on the subject.

In any case, fans realized that in a song he changed parts of the lyrics, apparently to dedicate it to his girlfriend, who said “we’re going for a year”, to finally tell his audience “and we’re going for three years”, referring to the time of their current relationship.

Even so, due to previous family publications of the artist and some photographs filtered by “paparazzi”, Maluma’s followers would already know who his new love is.

According to “the track” that several of his fans have followed, it would be Susana Gómez, a young woman from Medellín whom he met a long time ago.

Rumors of the possible courtship arose in October 2020 when the paisa was photographed walking with Gómez through the streets of Beverly Hills and wearing a buso of his hit ‘Hawaii’, a song he premiered at that time.

But much earlier there was talk of the couple, since they had already been captured together in July of last year; kissing in a bar in New York and in March of the same year on board a yacht in Miami. In fact, it is believed that the singer and the young woman were friends for several years.

On the other hand, in the middle of his concert tour ‘Papi Juancho World Tour 2021’ Maluma would have taken a moment of his time to surprise his mother, Marlli Arias, with a helicopter ride, who shared some images on her social networks of what he called “a very special day”.

Among the photographs there was one that especially caught the attention of Internet users: in which she, her children appear and in the last of the reel Susana Gómez is seen embracing the singer.

Unlike the musician’s previous partners, the young woman is far from the entertainment industry and is quite reserved, since she has all her private accounts on social networks.

However, some of his photographs have been leaked on the internet. In one of these, the young woman is observed with her ex-husband on the day of her marriage.

On her Instagram, the only information that the architect has public is the account of an architecture and interior design company, which is based in the city of Medellín.