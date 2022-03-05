She is the actress and dancer whom Antonio Aguilar married out of spite for Flor Silvestre

In the Mexican music scene there is not the slightest doubt that the couple made up of Don Antonio Aguilar and his wife, Flor Silvestre, they are essential within the popular culture of all of Mexico.

They are the creators of a dynasty that is now bearing fruit, first with their youngest son, Pepe Aguilar, who made a career as a musician and music producer mainly in the 90s and to date.

With that drive and talent, he has now given the tools to his two sonsLeonardo and especially Angela Aguilarwho have known how to bear the name of their father and grandparents on high slabs.

However, for this to happen, a great story had to happen, which at some point was about to break without going back, fortunately it did not happen.

Young Guillermima Jiménez Chaboya and José Pascual Antonio Aguilar Márquez Barraza They met in 1950 in a radio program of the most popular station of all time in Mexico, XEW, which is still in force.

At that time, the couple was a bit uneven, since Flor was a celebrity in ranchera music, which is why she had her own radio program, Antonio went to the appointment with Flor without knowing that there would be the crush to start a love story that ended when death separated them.

At that time, Flor was married to the popular driver Paco Malgesto (Francisco Rubiales Calvo), who was later divorced apparently due to infidelity, two children were born from that marriage, Francisco and Marcela, who are half-siblings of Pepe and Antonio Jr..

It was not until 1957 that Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar met thanks to the filming of the movie “El Rayo de Sinaloa: la revenge de Heraclio Bernal”, that movie was the trigger for both to become boyfriends, however, the relationship lasted very long. little bit.

tantrum marriage

Flor Silvestre herself indicated in an interview that after an argument between the two, the two separated and as a tantrum for the actor and singer, he married an ex-girlfriend named Otilia Larrañaga Villarreal, a famous Mexican actress and dancer, with whom he began a relationship a few years before Anthony Aguilar pair up with Flor.

The young dancer was part of a dynasty of artists in Mexico, she was part of the seasons of the National Opera of the Palace of Fine Arts and as a reward for her talent she received the opportunity to work in the cinema, in the golden age of national cinema.

That constant brush with entertainment opened the doors for her to meet Antonio, whom she married, however, they did not have a very good relationship, since the singer never forgot wild flower and as soon as he had the opportunity he divorced her.

After both artists divorced, it coincided that Wild flower was already free from Paco Malgestowhich opened the door for both Aguilar and Silvestre to meet again, a relationship that was now for the rest of his life, until Don Antonio died in 2007, victim of kidney and lung deficiency.

