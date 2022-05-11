She is the beautiful actress who will star in the first “adults only” movie on Netflix: PHOTOS

Currently one of the favorite platforms of Mexicans is Netflix, a company that emerged in 1997, and despite the fact that more than two decades ago it offered only one streaming service. rent of DVD through the postal mail, and it was not until the year 2008 that it began to offer service by streaming and since then its success has only grown.

According to specialized critics, the film that we are telling you about next is one of the most anticipated by audiences around the world because it is a production based on real facts, production that also portrays an intense story full of strong emotions, but also strong scenes, which is why it is considered the banned Netflix movie since it is for adults.

The Netflix movie for adults

It is about the movie “Blonde”, and the fact that it is believed that this production is practically prohibited derives from the time that said tape has been stored, since it is a tape that was shot since 2019, and that presumably would reach the red logo platform in the past April 27.

It is known that “Blonde”, which already appeared in the catalog of Netflix as part of the previous announcements and it was said that it would be released at the end of April, but now the platform has eliminated the advances that it had in the platform regarding this production, and now this strange delay has caused all kinds of rumours.

The actress who stars in this film

“Blonde” narrates the life of Marilyn Monroe, and according to what was reported by the company streamingthis film will be the first produced by Netflix to obtain a rating NC-17, meaning it is adult only content.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and stars the beautiful Cuban actress Ana de Armas, in addition to being based on the epic novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It is worth noting that Anne of Arms She is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful actresses and talented of the industry today.

FAL

KEEP READING:

Netflix: This movie is a success in Europe and will make you value what you have in life | TRAILER

You’re going to want a marathon! These are ALL Netflix releases for summer 2022

Netflix has this psychological horror movie that made an impression on Stephen King; NOT suggested for fearful | TRAILER