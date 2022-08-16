Entertainment

“She is the best Harley Quinn”

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

MADRID, 5 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Lady Gaga confirmed her signing for the now “reset” DC universe sharing the first teaser trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’whose Premiere is scheduled for October 4, 2024. A sequel in which will play Harley Quinn, the wayward girlfriend of the Clown Prince of Crime, who will once again be played by Joaquin Phoenix. A piece of news that has excited many, but It has not sat well with Margot Robbie fans.

Unlike the reviled Joker by Jared Leto, who was also featured in ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016), Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn fully conquered the fandom. After ‘Suicide Squad’, the Australian had her own spin-off, ‘Birds of Prey’, and returned to the character in the sequel-reboot ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn. Hence, many fans have not willingly accepted this change of actress.

Of course, this has caused a wave of indignation in networks, where the fandom has not hesitated to claim the version embodied by Margot Robbie. Despite the popularity of the performer, makes sense that Todd Phillips, since his Joker does not belong to the DC Extended Universe, opt for one different actress for her version of the girlfriend of the Clown Prince of Crime.

I adore Lady Gaga but, by God! It is impossible for me to see Harley Quinn without Margot Robbie“, I point out an indignant fan. “Margot Robbie will always be that woman forever,” shared another follower in networks, along with crime cupid images. “No one can ever match Margot Robbie. like Harley Quinn”, defended another commentator. On the other hand, there was a follower who did celebrate this relay. “I was sick of her,” he said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard print bikini and panties that makes perfect abdomen

5 mins ago

Manchester United give in to the whims of Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

6 mins ago

Wolfgang Petersen died, five movies to remember the German director streaming

12 mins ago

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer leaks online for hours

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button