She is the biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter; she tells how she conceived Zahara

In addition to the great star he has become, the role he enjoys the most Angelina Jolie it’s mom’s. The protagonist of “Tomb Raider” formed a large family with Brad Pitt in which, in addition to their biological children, they also adopted some children.

Maddox, Pax, John, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne are the six children who share “Brangelina”. Zahara It is one of her adopted daughters of which the interpreter of “Maleficent” feels very proud.

Zahara crossed into Jolie’s life in 2005 when she was just a few months old. The little girl was born into an extremely poor family. The grandmother decided to give up the baby who had advanced malnutrition and it coincided with the fact that Angelina was in Ethiopia, working as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, and when she met the little girl she decided to become her mother.

Angelina Jolie poses with her daughter Zahara.

Photo: Internet

Now, the biological mother of Zahara He reappeared and offered an interview in which he revealed the reasons why he gave up for adoption and the tragic way in which he came into the world. Back then the girl was called Yemsrachbut two years later and after completing the adoption process, she received her new name to officially become the daughter of Hollywood actors.

Now his biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, He said that he was a victim of abuse and kept silent all this time about the way in which he conceived the now adolescent for fear that she would be rejected in her community, since a woman who suffered this painful situation is frowned upon.

In an interview for Reuters, Lebiso She said that the subject who abused her “pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. He raped me and then disappeared.”

Angelina Jolie and her children.

Photo: Internet

She also said that when her family found out that she was pregnant, they kicked her out of her house, that’s when she went to Hosanna, a small city in Ethiopia where she was born. Zahara. Because she was alone and unable to work, their health worsened, so they returned to her village to ask for help from her family. There, Mentewab’s mother suggested giving her daughter up for adoption.

Mentewab pointed out that she is grateful to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for the new opportunity of life they gave her daughter: “I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. My daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.”

He pointed out that the only way he has to know how he is and how much he has grown Zahara It is through the news that the media broadcasts “as well as the information that one of his brothers who lives in the United States sends him”.