She is the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt and this is what she thinks about Angelina Jolie

We already talked about what life was like Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt before being adopted by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittbut this famous ex-couple has another adopted son, and it’s Zahara Jolie-Pitt. This young woman born in Ethiopia he is 17 years old and has a sad backstory.

Who is Zahara Jolie-Pitt, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

In 2005, the actress -already divorced from her first husband, Billy Bob Thornton— adopted her first girl born in Ethiopia: when she was six months old, she received Zahara Marley Jolie, but before it was called Yemsrach.





It is said that Angelina and Brad made the decision to adopt Zahata together and that same year the actor legally adopted Jolie’s children, which is why they all have the last name Jolie-Pitt.

Who is the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, adopted daughter of Brad and Angelina

Zahara’s biological mother is mindwab Dawit, who in an interview Reuters confessed that her daughter was born as a result of a violation.

“[El hombre que la violó] he pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth to keep me from screaming. She raped me and then disappeared,” Dawit said. He mentioned that she was afraid to admit that she was raped because she lived in a community “where rape is considered taboo, even if she were to force it.”

Mentewab has also talked about What do you think about Angelina Jolie adopting her daughter Zahara? “I never refused Angelina Jolie’s adoption of my daughter. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

This was the reappearance of Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother

In 2017, Mentewab spoke exclusively with Daily Mail to clarify that although she is extremely grateful to Angelina Jolie for adopting her daughter, Doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her every day.

“I miss her all the time. I think of her every day and hope to hear her voice or see her face soon. I know when her birthday is but it makes me sad that I can’t celebrate it with her. I hope to have regular contact with her at some point.”

“Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I could offer. She’s been with Zahara since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”

The 46-year-old actress has never commented on the relationship between Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her biological mother Mentewab Dawit.