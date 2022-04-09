She is the biological mother of Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie: The Ethiopian woman who was raped and after the adoption begged the actress to talk to her little girl | People | Entertainment

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The 17-year-old was born as a result of rape in Ethiopia and her biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, gave her up for adoption at six months.

Five years ago, Dawit Lebiso told the Daily Mail that although he “deeply” thanks Angelina Jolie for adopting his daughter, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her every day and wants to see her.

Although he decided to adopt his daughter, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso made a request to the superstar of the big screen: “Please, let me talk to my daughter. I just want her to know that I’m alive and here, and I long to talk to her. I don’t want to get her back, I just want to be in contact with her and be able to call her to talk to her.”

The woman lives in extreme poverty in a village in central Ethiopia and admits that Angelina and Brad gave her everything she could want. “They have been more parents than me, they have been with her since she was a baby, but it doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”

“I think of her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when her birthday is but I’m sad because I can’t celebrate it with her. I would very much like to celebrate her birthday and other days with her, ”he continued.

The last time Mentewab had contact with Zahara was when she was taken to the United States, in 2005.

“I know that his life is with Angelina, he is in another country and speaks another language than me. She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has become a beautiful woman and I am very proud of her. We all die sometime and before I die I would like her to know about me and that she has family here in Ethiopia. I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her. I don’t think it’s too much to ask,” she expressed through tears.

The story behind Zahara’s adoption

In an interview with Reuters, the woman revealed that she was raped. “The man took out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. He raped me and then disappeared, ”she recounted.

Scared to death, she admitted that “she was afraid to reveal that she was raped because she lived in a community where rape is considered a taboo, even if it was by force.”

Due to the background of Zahara’s birth, in addition to the conditions of poverty in which she lives, the woman did not hesitate to give the little girl up for adoption. “I never refused. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by such a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck”.

He also recently acknowledged that he is on the actress’s side in the divorce process and fights for custody of his six children with Brad Pitt, and concluded that he does not want to destabilize his daughter, nor is he looking for money. “I just want any form of contact with her.” (AND)