She is the first woman to receive the National Award for Medicine

With 54 years of experience in public health, during this conference it was announced that Dr. Marta Colombo Campbell is the first woman to receive the National Award for Medicine.

Medical surgeon from the Catholic University and specialist in child neurology from the University of Chile, Colombo has delivered great contributions in neurological improvement of the country’s child population.

Its main contribution to national health is the implementation of the National Mass Search Program for certain metabolic diseases in 1992, one that benefited more than three thousand newborns.

In 1999, it was the co-editor of the book Child Inborn Errors of Metabolism, a text of almost a thousand pages that today is in the printing of its fourth edition.

