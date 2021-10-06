she is the mathematically most beautiful woman in the world

Do you want to know who is the most mathematically beautiful woman in the world? Actress Reese Witherspoon: She’s the one who has the impeccably sized heart-shaped face that all women want.

Have you always believed that the beauty was it something subjective? You were wrong. The truth is that a person’s brilliance can be evaluated mathematically. This was revealed by a study conducted at the Temple University School of Medicine of Philadelphia and published in the Daily Star, according to which it is possible to establish whether a woman is more or less attractive by making precise calculations.

Loading... Advertisements

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world mathematically?

Over the years, countless researches have been done to define the concept of absolute beauty but only today have mathematical concepts been used to arrive at a result that was scientifically indisputable. The American study has indeed shown that she is the Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon to be the most “mathematically” beautiful woman in the world. Facial photos of 55 beauty icons were analyzed and the results were clear: using a measurement called Wizdom, which calculates the width and distance of the eyes from the cheekbones, it was discovered that the actress has the heart-shaped face that all women desire. His eyes are 59.2mm apart, his cornea diameter is 11.5mm, his nose is 43.6mm long: his measurements are so perfect that they could help surgeons to meet the needs of clients, giving life to virtually perfect faces. However, those who do not intend to resort to such drastic adjustments can use the data discovered to use the make-up in the right way and make their features flawless. In short, apparently beauty is not subjective at all, this too can be established with scientific calculations.