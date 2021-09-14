she is the most followed woman on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Los Angeles entrepreneur born in 1997, she became internationally famous especially after taking part in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians in the company of his family, that of Kardashian-Jenner. Kylie she is the younger half-sister of the most famous Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, but she too is on track to make herself known more and more and has recently reached a very important milestone.

Kylie Jennerin fact, she has become the most followed woman in the world on social networks and, in particular, on Instagram where she is followed by 267 million followers. The young businesswoman, owner of the Kylie Cosmetics, stole the female primacy ad Ariana Grande. The singer, in fact, remains firm at 265 million followers, while Kylie Jenner stands behind Cristiano Ronaldo and of The Rock winning the third step of the podium, the bronze medal. The reason for this leap forward? The social announcement of her second pregnancy.

The entrepreneur Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is pregnant: the social announcement

In the last period there was talk of a possible crisis between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but this is not the case, indeed the two are in seventh heaven as they are expecting their second child, after the baby Flocks born on 1 February 2018. And it was the video with the summary of the first weeks of pregnancy that attracted the attention of the public and brought more followers on the girl’s profile. On the other hand, we witness unique moments in the life of each family with the announcement to the future grandmother Kris Jenner that gets excited. On the other hand, the father of Kylie, just a few days ago, he claimed to have 18 grandchildren and a nineteenth on the way. A lot of curiosity to understand who the pregnant daughter was and now, finally, it has been made known.

