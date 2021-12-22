News

she is the most searched on Google

Photo of James Reno James Reno
Although not for some new music, but this is undoubtedly the year of Britney Spears. Extraordinary numbers on Spotify and You Tube (she is one of the very few 90s artists to have dozens of songs and videos with more than 100 million streams and views), 11 million followers earned on Instagram in the last 12 months and another important record between web searches.

For the eleventh time Britney Spears is the most searched person of the year on Google, none like her. She had also succeeded in the same feat in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, so now Spears is the only person in the world to be the most sought after in three different decades. This too makes her an unreachable icon, because in addition to having made history with her hits, iconic performances and scandals, Britney 23 years after her debut never ceases to fascinate the public with her story (and this I’m sorry but it has never been able to other colleagues of the caliber of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or Adele).

This year behind Britney Spears in Google searches are: Cristiano Ronaldo, Megan Fox, Elon Musk, Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, BTS, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner.


