She is the mother of the famous Hollywood actress, did you recognize her?

Charismatic, elegant, with a delicate and timeless beauty. Her daughter is among the most loved and appreciated actresses in the world. Born in Chicago in 1950, she was an American actress who married the famous actor Jon Voight. Did you recognize it? We are talking about Marcheline Bertrand, the mother of the great actress Angelina Jolie, who has just returned to the big screen with the Marvel movie titled Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao.

From her marriage to Jon Voight, Marcheline Bertrand had two children: James Haven and Angelina Jolie. The couple separated in 1978. In the same year, the American actress fell in love with the director Bill Day. The artist has often been interested in the production of film projects. In fact, together with her husband with Woods Road Productions they developed a project for a possible film called Amazonia. The work was sold to director Ridley Scott; but later that project was never carried out. Later, the woman divorced Bill Day. In 2002, she decided to marry Tom Bessamra. Marcheline became the executive producer of the documentary Trudell, dedicated to US political activist John Trudell. The documentary was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005.

Angelina Jolie he thus recounted in an interview the life of his mother who sacrificed her dreams when she married Jon Voight, his father: “My mother is partly Iroquois Indian, from Chicago. She grew up on a bowling alley owned by my grandparents. She studied to be an actress but married my father and divorced with two children at 28. He has given up on his dreams ”.

Marcheline Mertrand died in 2007 after battling ovarian cancer. In a touching article, published in the New York Times, Jolie talked about the serious grief that hit her: “I lost my mother when I was thirty. When I look back on that time, I can see how much his death changed me. It wasn’t sudden, but it changed so much inside of me. Losing the love and warmth of a mother, a soft hug is like having someone tear off a protective blanket “