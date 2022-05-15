She is the only girl who would steal BTS Jimin’s heart

The idols of bts They are not only one of the most sought-after artists on the world’s stages, they have also become one of the most coveted singles on the planet, because their talent is not the only thing that catches ARMY’s eyes, but also RM’s handsome physical appearance, JiminJungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin and Suga.

Can you imagine being the crush of some member of bts? This is something that every ARMY should dream of and although the chances of this happening seem extremely remote, you should know that you could make it possible if you look like a famous Hollywood actress, who would be the only girl who has stolen the heart of Jimin.

Despite the fact that their busy life and busy schedules prevent Bangtan Sonyeondan from having a space for love relationships, that has not been an impediment for them to have their own crushesas they have revealed on several occasions.

She is the crush that has stolen BTS Jimin’s heart

During an interview with the television channel ‘E’, the members of bts they were asked which celebrity is their crush and the answers were diverse from Rap Monster to Jimin.

But there was a moment that ARMY will never forget, especially due to the reaction of the South Korean idol who has been struck by the charm of a famous Canadian actress.

When it was the turn to Jimin answering, he exclaimed confidently: “Rachel McAdams“. The best came when the interviewer commented to the dancer from bts that, at that time, the star was not yet married. To which he smiled extremely coquettishly and blushed.

But the protagonist of ‘The Notebook’ is not the only favorite of “Baby Mochi”, Taehyung also commented that it was on his list of crushes.

What do you think of crush what’s wrong with it Jimin with Rachel McAdams? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on bts and your favorite artists.