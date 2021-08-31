she is the richest woman in the world of the music scene

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the richest woman in music. Take the lead with $ 1.7 billion in assets, according to Forbes magazine.

In fact, according to the latest «Forbes» chart, Rihanna would be the richest musician in the world. Music, however, has little to do with the empire set up by the American singer and model.

Success thanks to her beauty company

To make her the second richest person in show business, it would be Fenty Beauty which has turned into a financial empire, capable of securing its founder the title of richest musician in the world. Rihanna, who in 2017, at the height of her musical career, founded her first beauty company, was elected by Forbes the richest of singers, with a estimated assets of $ 1.7 billion. A figure, this, on which Fenty Beauty would affect almost entirely.

The ranking

According to the magazine’s calculations, that of Rihanna made the second richest person in the entire show business, behind only Oprah Winfrey, Fenty Beauty would weigh about 1.4 billion dollars on the star’s assets. The remaining three hundred million dollars would come mostly from Savage x Fenty, line of lingerie that would have brought the Barbados singer about 270 million dollars. Only three tens of millions, therefore, would be the result of music, once the main activity of Riri, whose latest album, Anti, dates back to 2017.

Loading... Advertisements

Rihanna also wins on social networks

While Barbados-born Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity to capitalize on her social media following – she has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter – to start a beauty brand, nevertheless she is the l most successful beauty entrepreneur doing it. Fenty Beauty, a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (managed by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world), was launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity.

Her products come in a wide range of colors – the foundation is offered in 50 shades, including the darkest shades that are hardest to find for women of color – and are modeled in her advertisement by an equally diverse group of people.