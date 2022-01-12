she is the trendiest of winter 2022

Kim Kardashian has reconfirmed herself as an undisputed style icon. On social media he merged some of the most glamorous seasonal trends of the moment, showing off a fashion look to absolutely imitate during the winter: this is what he wore.

Who better than the stars knows all the trends of the season? They are the ones who manage to transform clothes and accessories into real must-haves: they just have to show them off in a photo or a Stories on social media to make them register the sold-out in a few hours. Recently it was Kim Kardashian to give the best of her in terms of style, she has merged several super fashion trends of the winter, giving life to a look full of glamor. Of course she did not give up on sensuality and took the opportunity to show off the explosive forms that distinguish her. How many will imitate it during their next worldly engagements?

Kim Kardashian’s total black look

Kim Kardashian never disappoints fans’ expectations in terms of style and in the last few hours she has managed to give the best of her. He has focused on total black but the particular thing is that the look is anything but banal and “casual” as one might imagine. The selfie queen has fused two of the season’s best-loved trends, pairing a super-high-legged bodysuit with oversized pants. The latter are low-waisted and slightly torn on the knees, while the body is signed by Maximilian Davis and is characterized by a very deep neckline that highlights the décolleté and by flaps of fabric that wrap around the waist, leaving the hips bare.

Kim Kardashian with Maximilian Davis leotard

Kim Kardashian: goodbye straight hair, it’s time for waves

Kim, who on more than one occasion has shown a passion for liquid hair (i.e. extra straight hair), has seen fit to revolutionize the hairstyle. To complete the total black look, she focused on waves with a natural effect, wearing them loose, flowing and with a central line. Kardashian hasn’t given up on extra lengths, which have now become her “trademark”. At the moment she doesn’t seem to want to dare with extreme and drastic “head shots”, with her very long hair she feels perfect at ease, even if you can always expect anything from her. How many will be bold enough to show off her outfit during the winter?