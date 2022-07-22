She is the youngest person to be nominated twice at the Emmys.

Thanks to his role in the HBO series euphoriaZendaya is making history at the Emmy Awards: following the announcement of the 2022 Emmy nominations, the young star is the youngest actress with 2 nominations and the youngest producer nominated for an Emmy.

After being the youngest winner of an Emmy in 2020 in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with this year’s nomination for teen drama euphoria Zendaya is the youngest to have earned 2 nominations in an acting category. As the executive producer of the HBO series, she also holds the record for being the youngest producer to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Inspired by the Israeli miniseries of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin adapted for HBO by Sam Levinson, in euphoria Zendaya is the troubled Rue, whose story represents that of an entire generation of fellow teens, with all the problems and doubts that plague her.

euphoria It has already been renewed for a third season, which will most likely be the last and will not hit the screen until 2023: it is the second most watched series in HBO history after the epic fantasy series Glove of thrones.

Along with Zendaya, the cast of euphoria also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, and many others.

It will be the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12 that reveals Zendaya’s eventual success at the Television Academy Awards.