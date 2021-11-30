She kills her pregnant friend and then performs a caesarean to abduct the fetus

Kills pregnant friend e the rips the fetus from the womb. Rozalba Maria Grime, 27, from the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, lured Flavia Godinho Mafra, 24, to a fake baby shower before beating her to death with a brick and then performing a caesarean to kidnap the baby.

The events took place last August 27, but today the court ruling arrived after the trial of the 27-year-old. Grime was found guilty of aggravated murder, attempted murder of a child, concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, child abduction and denial of the rights of a newborn. The woman seems to have studied the crime in detail and had been working on it for some time now.

In addition to planning the crime of her friend, she had also staged a pregnancy, so as not to arouse suspicion when she would have kept the baby with her. The victim was killed with several bricks to the head, then her friend cut her belly with a utility knife and delivered the baby in the 36th week. With the baby she went to the hospital, simulating her premature birth and asking for help from health professionals.

The doctors easily understood that the woman had not given birth recently and filed a complaint. The investigations led to the 24-year-old so there was nothing to be done. The child, on the other hand, managed to save himself, and was entrusted to his father and the rest of his family.

Last updated: Monday 29 November 2021, 18:26



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED