she locks it in the trunk

Shock in the United States where a mom closed the 13 year old son in the trunk of his car, for fear of being infected by Covid. The protagonist of the story is a teacher from Texas, Sarah Beam, 41, who was driving her 13-year-old son to Pridgeon Stadium for a test when a witness heard the boy moan from the trunk, reports click2houston.com.

Earthquake between Rieti and L’Aquila, quake of magnitude 3.3: “Warned by the population”

The woman confessed that she had put her son in the trunk for fear of being infected. The ABC quoted a health care worker who refused to get tested for coronavirus until the teen was able to sit in the back seat of the car. The police confirmed that “the police have conducted an investigation culminating in an arrest warrant. Fortunately, the boy was not damaged ».

Sarah Beam (from YouTube)

Sergeant Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local television station Khou 11 that the boy could have been seriously injured if the vehicle was involved in an accident. “I’ve never heard of someone being put in a trunk because they tested positive for something,” said Sergeant Standifer.

Last updated: Saturday 8 January 2022, 9:01 am



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED