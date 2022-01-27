“She looked like Julia Roberts and instead she is Caldonazzo”

Katia Ricciarelli is the great protagonist of this edition of GF Vip always ready to make her voice heard, perhaps due to professional deformation, to the other gieffini, as she also did with Nathalie Caldonazzo, which in turn was frozen by Sonia Bruganelli during the last live broadcast. With the entry of the showgirl, the dynamics inside the Cinecittà House moved and the set-ups changed, as confirmed by the fact that Caldonazzo was the public’s favorite beating Soleil.

But the former queen of the Bagaglino is making people talk about herself not only because she has applied to be the antagonist of Ricciarelli and Soleil, but also for her looks, as in the case of the outfit shown in the last episode of the reality show, which also made the studio talk about GF Vip.

Sonia Bruganelli disdainfully freezes Nathalie Caldonazzo

Sonia Bruganelli and Signorini himself focused on her provocative outfit consisting of a tight and short black dress and above all characterized by a dizzying neckline on the breast. Commenting on the look of the gieffina the conductor of the GF Vip he indulged in gallant compliments, exclaiming: “You look great tonight too Nathalie.”

Instead, Lady Bonolis gave her a poisonous jab when, speaking outspokenly, she commented contemptuously: “You made a presentation video where you felt yourself Julia Roberts, but remember that you are only Nathalie Caldonazzo ”. Bruganelli has thus struck the Vippo with her caustic words that suggest future implications between the two, who are not usually backed off when there is a duel.

