Sonia Bruganelli indulged in a comment on Nathalie Caldonazzo that did not go unnoticed. Here’s what happened.

Alfonso Signorini was back on the air on Friday 14 January with the 34th episode of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. A particularly awaited episode, during which Sonia Bruganelli indulged in a comment on Nathalie Caldonazzo that did not go unnoticed.

Here’s what happened.

Nathalie Caldonazzo, the thirty-fourth episode of the GF Vip

During the thirty-fourth episode of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip, there was talk of the two distinct factions that seem to have been created in the house. “It is normal that there are factions, but I will never forget what I was told “, he has declared Katia Ricciarelli. “If we meet, we don’t talk to each other, we smile at each other“, He added on his side Nathalie Caldonazzo.

Nathalie Caldonazzo, the two factions in the house of the GF Vip

Also during the thirty-fourth episode of Big Brother Vip, therefore, the conductor, Alfonso Signorini, asked Katia Ricciarelli and Nathalie Caldonazzo to position themselves behind the LED and the other competitors to side with one or the other. Well, Davide, Giucas, Kabir, Manila, Soleil, Valeria, Carmen and Barù take sides with the Ricciarelli.

On the other hand, Manuel, Giacomo, Lulù, Federica, Jessica, Alessandro, Sophie, Miriana and Gianmaria with Caldonazzo.

Nathalie Caldonazzo, Sonia Bruganelli’s dig

At that point Signorini asked an opinion from Sonia Bruganelli who for his part commented: “Well they are the new generation against those who have a history, a career behind them in the world of television“. But not only that, focusing on Nathalie Caldonazzo said: “He made a presentation clip of that she looked like Julia Roberts and instead she is Nathalie Caldonazzo“.