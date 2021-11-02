She looks like Britney Spears but is actually another star | The incredible photo

The one in the photo would look like Britney Spears but in reality it is another very famous star. Did you recognize it?

There photo has been around the web and, as expected, fans are left speechless. To see her like this, the one in the shot would seem to be the well-known American singer, star undisputed of pop music. Britney Spears, author of tracks iconic like … Baby One More Time, Oops… I Did It Again and many others, it has nothing to do with this image. But then who hides behind the iconic blonde pigtails and schoolgirl uniform? In the role of the famous Britney Spears there is another star, engaged to the King of international music. Did you recognize it? That’s who it is.

READ ALSO >>> Nicky Jam, the change over the years is crazy | The picture

Who is the star who plays Britney Spears?

Born in Tucson in 1996, the protagonist of the shot is none other than Hailey Baldwin. The American star is the wife of Justin Bieber, considered one of the most famous singers in the world. The two got married in 2019 and became one of the couples most acclaimed by the media around the globe. The young model showed herself on social in a completely idenic guise and the fans were not indifferent to the change. You have seen?

READ ALSO >>> The singer confesses the flirtation of the past: “It was crazy”

The photo appeared on the very popular Instagram profile of the American model and left the fans breathless. In the shot the Baldwin she is dressed exactly like Britney Spears in the video clip that made her a pop music icon. That of the famous pop star was the disguise of the young model chosen for the night of Halloween, a deeply felt holiday in the United States of America. But it wasn’t the only one!

Together with Hailey, there are many stars and stripes celebrities who have chosen the most extravagant costumes for the night of October 31st. Among these are Katy Perry who is dressed as a vaccine, Harry Styles who wore a checked dress and a headband in her hair and many others. Even in Italy there was no shortage of celebrations and, among the most talked about, there were those of the gods Ferragnez, where the rapper Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni they chose to disguise themselves as the Addams Family.

You would have recognized the star Hailey Baldwin in the Britney Spears costume chosen for Halloween?