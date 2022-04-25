She makes a splash for her baby shower in the arms of A$ap Rocky

A complicated end of pregnancy for the singer. For several days, the couple Rihanna and A$ap Rocky has been in turmoil. The reason ? The rapper was arrested by Los Angeles police on his way home from Barbados, where Rihanna is currently residing to give birth to their child. Indeed, A$ap Rocky would be involved in a shooting that would have taken place in November 2021. A brutal and significant event for the singer, who, as her relatives have declared, “don’t need this right now”.

A relative of the star had confided to The Sun : “Rihanna was there when Rocky was arrested and cried nonstop (…) She is very pregnant and these are very serious charges, it is a nightmare scenario for her.” A situation that had prompted the singer to cancel her baby shower which was to take place on April 21.

In the end, it will only have been a postponement of a few days. This April 24, 2022, Rihanna and A$ap Rocky were seen together in Santa Monica, where the couple was preparing to celebrate their future child’s baby shower in the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, surrounded by their family. For the occasion, Rihanna appeared more resplendent than ever with a very casual outfit. She wore rhinestone shorts, paired with a rhinestone bra, complete with an open white shirt and a black blazer. She also wore heels. As for A$ap Rocky, he was simply in jeans and a sweatshirt.

One thing is certain, we hope that the couple took advantage of this moment despite the controversy. In a few days, the most anticipated baby of the year will show up.

Read also: Rihanna about to give birth? This clue that says a lot

Rihanna, pregnant, she dares the transparent top and displays her baby bump