she meets her handsome and millionaire boyfriend

Emma Watson She is one of the most successful actresses who became known since she was a child in her iconic character of Hermione in the Harry Potter saga.

Now, the famous is 32 years old and is a successful and empowered woman who, in addition to succeeding in the cinema, fights for the rights of women.

Furthermore, it is located in a very happy moment of his life She has a new relationship that has her in love and full.

Recently, the famous was seen with her new boyfriend, BrandonGreen, who is also very handsome and has caused a sensation in the networks.

The actress looked beautiful and radiant with a long red dress with white dots and black sandals, and he was wearing jeans, a blue shirt, and his hair pulled back.

But, many wonder who ishow she met him and where her love was born, and that’s why we reveal the details.

He is the handsome and millionaire boyfriend of Emma Watson

Emma Watson was caught walking in Italy with her boyfriend Brandon Green, who is younger than her, is 29 years old and is son of the controversial and millionaire businessman Philip Green, who directed for years the British multinational chain of clothing, footwear, and accessories Topshop.

In fact, the young man was part of Tatler’s list of most desired singles, but finally found love in the successful actress.

Brandon he is not only handsome and looks like a movie heartthrob, he is also a millionaire, but this was not what made the actress fall in love, because she is a powerful woman, who does not need anyone to support her.

What really made her fall in love is that shares with her the same concern to preserve the environment, and works on it.

A source close to the young man told the Daily Mail that he is very “interested in protecting biodiversity and saving the oceans. He collaborates a lot with the charitable foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene”.

Also, He assured that he participates in charity galas that help the planet, and constantly goes with organizations to clean beaches and everything that can help.

This makes it clear that In addition to being handsome, he is a great man, and he has everything to be the perfect boyfriend, as well as having a lot in common with Emma.

Emma and Brando were first spotted together in September last year, getting off a helicopter in London. and now their romance was confirmed with these images walking in Italy where they are holding hands.