She met a millionaire through Tinder who could be her father and they accuse her of fortune hunters: “It’s genuine love”

Allana Luke is a young woman 23 years who was looking for a partner on Tinder. The same thing happened to Jeff Winna millionaire with 56 years. The dating application united him and since then they have been inseparable, despite the constant attacks. “They say that could be my father and accuse me of be with him for his fortune“says the girl.

The UK couple became inseparable since their second date in Marbellawhere Jeff bought the former travel agent a pair of diamond hoops For his birthday. But far from what everyone speculates about her, she shouts from the rooftops that it is “a genuine love.”

age gap as a parent

Allana, who says she has always liked older men, met Jeff at Tinder in October 2020.



The stunning Allana Luke, 23, worked as a travel agent.

“I decided to increase the age range on my Tinder because I was sick of immature guys. So I set it to people from 25 to 60 years oldand the next day I met him”, he tells about his decision.

He continues: “His profile made me stop as his photo was of him standing outside the house. His bio said that he had just finished restoring it, so I thought it would be a good story to tell, even if our thing didn’t work out.”

Apparently Jeff, owner of a law firm, seems much older than the girl, which generates astonishment and criticism from people when they see them together. “They automatically assume I’m just another girl after her money“says the lace.

But don’t blame them because it would also be your first thought. And he doubles the bet: “I would still be with Jeff even if he lost the house and went bankrupt”.



The UK couple met on Tinder and had their second date in Marbella.

luxuries and gifts

Since the couple met back in 2020, Allana has been pampered with an Audi TT, a Rolex watch, designer handbags and vacations in destinations like Barbados and Thailand.

Allana, who lived in a social housing before moving in with Jeff, she makes sure she’s willing to sign a prenuptial agreement and relinquish the rights to the manor, a former girls’ school in Jesmond, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The couple hit it off right away, and Jeff invited Allana to his mansion, where they drank champagne and ate venison stew. Of course, to maintain the spectacular property they need 24-hour domestic service, a property manager, a bartender and three gardeners.



Jeff and Allana dressed for a gala.

A week later they flew to Marbella to celebrate Allana’s birthday and Jeff gave her a pair of diamond earrings. and it was in Spain where they declared their love for the first time. They were going to stay a week and ended up staying 17 days.

“Jeff told me he loved me in Marbella and I told him like I knew. There are no games with an older man. They don’t hide how they feel. We slept together for the first time on vacation. His age certainly didn’t make a difference,” she explains.

present and future marriage

When the couple returned from Spain, Jeff invited Allana to live with him and they never parted again. Now she works as his personal assistant, arranging estate matters.

“I’m not from a wealthy family and I grew up in a council house, so being in a castle is still a shock,” he says.



Jeff Winn’s historic mansion used to be a girl’s school.

On June 2, Jeff proposed to Allana. with a solitary flare of 3.4 quitals. “I insist on the prenuptial agreement, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary. I want her to have peace of mind,” highlights the North Shields native.



This is what the backyard of the mansion looks like.

Allana met her partner’s two adult children, Nina, the same age, and Josh, 21 years old. They even go out dancing together at nightclubs. She also met Jeff’s ex, with whom “the situation is fine.”

“My mother is very excited, she always wanted me to have this fairy tale life. He compares me to Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman“, he says between laughs, and defines Jeff “friendly, calm and funny at the same time”.

Regarding the looks of others, he has no doubt: “I am not ashamed to show my affection towards him in public. I will always hold her hand because I am proud that we are together. She may be older, but she is definitely young at heart. He used to go to parties more than me, who prefers the homely”.



Allana shows her happiness on social networks. .

couple reflections

Without a doubt, the young woman’s life turned upside down, although she argues that certain customs did not. She swears that she makes him lunch, which is usually chopped olives on toast or salmon with vegetables, and that they share a cup of tea.

“Sometimes we have friends over for dinner during the week or we just hang out and we watch tv. It may seem like I’m with Jeff for materialistic things, but when they see us in person, they can see that we’re very natural,” she notes.

That is why Allana shares her story in an attempt to normalize age differences in couples. “I want people to realize that it’s okay to be in a relationship with an age gap. We shouldn’t have to hide the loves of our lives because we’re afraid of being judged,” she opines.



Jeff says that he is used to everyone looking at his partner.

Jeff, the millionaire in love

Jeff takes the floor to say that he was looking for someone who was beautiful inside and out. “I found that in Allana and instantly knew it was so much more than an adventure,” she admits.

“I dated younger women before and my family didn’t approve of it. But everyone loves Allana because they can see how she influences my life in a positive way, ”adds the businessman who owns a law firm.

“For many years I was a bit naughty, but I am much more relaxed. I am quite well known in Newcastle and the young people often say hello to me when we go out together”, she also recounts.



Allana wants to sign a prenuptial contract: “I’m not a gold digger,” she says.

And how is jealousy handled? “I know that she is a beautiful young woman. Everyone looks at her when she goes natural or groomed. The jealous ones are the othersespecially our relationship”, Jeff closes with height.

