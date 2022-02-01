“She must die raped, he of cancer” – Libero Quotidiano





“You must die raped and that bastard must die of testicular cancer”: the horrible message was posted by a user on the Instagram profile of Sara Manfuso and is addressed to her and to Matteo Bassetti. His fault? Having presented the book of the infectious disease specialist in recent days. The author of the shameful comment – as he explains Fanpage – would be part of the No Vax galaxy. And now the Postal Police are on his trail.





Manfuso, who has always been committed to defending women’s rights, said that Bassetti had already turned to Digos. Then he pointed out that she has already suffered sexual violence. On her profile, Manfuso explained that the fault of her and the infectious disease specialist would have been that of “having preferred science to cialtroneria”. She then she added: “In theirs cultural middle agesthe fight against the science of no vax is intertwined with violence against us women “.





In the end Sara Manfuso, former model, graduated in history and philosophy, now engaged to the deputy of the Democratic Party Andrea Romano, wanted to thank Dr. Bassetti: “Thanks to Matteo for the promptness with which he managed the thing and for the closeness he showed me. , although he is a party to the dispute. Forced to live with the escort for its fight against Covid 19 “.





