“She must have been traumatized, I don’t care”

One of the men involved in the spectacular Robbery suffered by Kim Kardashian in 2016 returned to this misdeed. He says he has absolutely no regrets.

A robber who does not show the slightest regret

Interviewed by the media Vice, Yunis Abbas, one of the men who was involved in the robbery that targeted Kim Kardashian in 2016, took the time to come back to this case. Nicknamed them ” Grandpa robbers »the team having staged a coup that the whole world will have talked about, does not seem to have a lot of regrets.

Abbas, for his part, will explain having been on the internet to find out about Kim’s jewelry that he will steal with several accomplices, while the young woman was traveling to France to attend Fashion Week: ” We entered through the small door that was open inside. As soon as we walked in, we overpowered the concierge. We tied him up. Then we looked for the room keys where [Kim] lodged. I stayed downstairs while my two colleagues went upstairs […] they took the jewels, they went down. »

Yunis will also state that he ” didn’t really know “Kim Kardashian but that he had heard of the feats of arms of Kanye West, with whom she was married at the time:” I said to myself, “She has a lot of money. This woman doesn’t care at all. Since she was throwing the money away, I was there to get it back, and that was it. Regrets ? No, I don’t caree. I do not care. […] Of course, she must have been traumatized. Without a doubt. »