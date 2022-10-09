she opens up like never before about her relationship with Ben Affleck

“I love him deeply”. Jennifer Lopez more in love than ever, she looks back on her romance with Ben Affleck.

Guest of Good Morning America this Thursday, June 9, the American singer can’t help but smile when she talks about her relationship with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez, who announced her engagement to the 49-year-old actor, is on cloud nine. She also confides that she is living “the best moment of his life” since she found her darling in May 2021, more than 17 years after their initial breakup. She also returned to Ben Affleck’s request. “I was totally caught off guard and just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said yes of course it’s a yes” says J.Lo.

mother of two children, from her marriage to her ex Marc Anthony, the 52-year-old artist has great plans for the future with her fiancé. But for the moment, she prefers to live in the present and enjoy every moment spent together. Ben Affleck for his part is the father of three children, the fruit of his marriage to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Although they are already parents on their own, the two stars also want to build a family together.

Jennifer Lopez in love and ambitious

In her interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer Lopez also talked about her new project: a program for Latino entrepreneurs. The one who was born and raised in the Bronx was moved to tears when discussing the importance of this initiative and the positive impact she expects from it. “Its important to me” says J.Lo. “When you get a bit older, you understand the meaning of things and you’ve seen enough… you’ve had your own struggle, you’ve seen enough injustice.” she continues. Before adding: “I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and not fight each other and just help each other out.” With her new program, she hopes to change things, especially for latin women in whom she strongly believes. Proud of her origins, the American singer wants to reach out to those who do not have the chance to express themselves through this new project in partnership with Grameen America. “This partnership will create equality, inclusivity and opportunity for Latina businesswomen” she concluded.