She posed with her boyfriend’s shirt! Halle Berry dedicated a sensual birthday tribute to Van Hunt

UNITED STATES-. In tribute to the birthday of his great love Van Hunt, Halle Berry He dedicated a sensual tribute to him on social networks. The actress, who also wrote a romantic text to her lover, published a series of sweet photos in which she poses only in her underwear and with a T-shirt that has her boyfriend’s name written in large letters, who turned 52.

“HERE IS FOR MY ONLY LOVE! Happy birthday VanO,” he wrote. Berry in his first post hunt on Instagram The 8th of March. “No wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are on the same day. I don’t know anyone who believes, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back all the love and joy you give! I love you,” the actress continued.

In addition to publishing several photos with the shirt of hunt in your profile, Berry also included some pictures of her and her boyfriend in her stories of Instagram. But the actress was not the only one to celebrate the birthday boy, since he paid tribute to himself on his account. “For years, on my birthday I celebrated both International Women’s Day and my birthday,” she began.

Berry and Hunt started dating in September 2020

“This year, I just want to say that I’m glad I’m in the position I’m in, as I see the world come to grips with the fact that life is more complicated than the good guys and the bad guys. Those are the ones we change with the circumstances. In essence, a man struggles with his own impotence. What to do when physical violence is not in his toolbox,” he continued in his post. hunt.

“These are the lessons that I have been trying to learn from the women in my life, because as I understand it, this way of navigating in a society dominated by men has been their existence every day of their lives, so today I I feel powerful, because women have taught me how to fight,” he concluded. hunt. Berry made their relationship official in September 2020.