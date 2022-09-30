she raised him due to the absence of his biological mother

Source: Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Junior and his mother, Maria Dolores | Photo: instagram.com/doloresaveiroofficial instagram.com/cristiano

When Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores, was on the verge of death, her grandson came to visit him in the hospital to be by his side. She was the one who took care of him due to the absence of his biological mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. He is indeed one of the best players in the history of football. Moreover, currently 37 years old, the Portuguese striker continues to perform as well in his club Manchester United as in his national team of Portugal. In addition, he is one of the most followed athletes on social networks.

In short, professionally speaking, it must be said that Cristiano Ronaldo is an accomplished man. Which also seems to be the case, in terms of privacy. Note that today, the five-time Golden Ball is at the head of a family of five children, the first of whom bears his first name, Cristiano Junior.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked his mother to raise his son

Currently, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo is taking more and more pleasure in taking on his role as a father. And yet, at the beginning, things were not at all easy for him.

This was particularly the case when he welcomed his son Cristiano Jr. in 2010 and whose identity of the mother remains secret. Thus, at the request of CR7, it is the grandmother of the little one, Maria Dolores, who took care of the boy.

“I am going to have a son and I want you to be the one to help me raise him and give him love like you always did with me and my brothers”,

he had told his mother.

Today, Cristiano Jr. has grown into a big boy and is very close to his father. However, he still does not know who his parent is. But he will certainly know when the time is right.

In any case, that’s what his father confided during an interview he gave in 2015.

“When Cristiano grows up, I will tell him the truth because he deserves it (…)”,

he said, before adding:

“(…) he will understand his dad, he will understand, I’m 100% sure of it”.

It remains to be seen when that day will arrive. For now, he is enjoying the love that his father and grandmother give him.

His grandmother almost lost her life

It must be said that today, Cristiano Ronaldo is a fulfilled father and son. However, his life has not always been a long calm river.

Recall that in 2020, the famous footballer almost lost his mother to a stroke. That year, she was indeed admitted to a hospital on her native island of Madeira. Nevertheless, she was saved thanks to the medical team who showed great efficiency.

Later, the media then claimed that the health of the sexagenarian has improved. However, the mother of the family does not seem to have forgotten what she experienced during this difficult period of her life.

Moreover, several months after her hospitalization, Maria Dolores made heartbreaking confidences on this subject, in an Instagram post.

Thus, she had declared, not without emotion:

“A year ago today I saw my life almost running through my fingers,”

before adding:

“And luckily I managed to cling to a light, a light that pulled me up, a light that stubbornly insisted that this was just one more obstacle to overcome and a another story of overcoming to tell”.

In short, Maria Dolores had said a lot in her publication. We know that this story touched many people. Without counting of course the members of his family. The latter were the witnesses of this terrible incident which almost cost the life of the 67-year-old woman.

Ronaldo Jr. came to his grandmother’s room

If today Maria Dolores is doing much better, it is also partly thanks to her relatives. During an interview with the Portuguese television channel TVI, the mother of the family confided in particular that her children gave her a lot of strength.

In fact, in this story, the one who played a major role was above all his grandson Cristiano Junior.

“When I saw my eldest grandson Cristianinho come into my room to visit me, it was a huge shock for me. I begged God not to take me, I want to see my grandchildren grow up and That’s what happened (…)”,

she said in her interview.

According to the words of the mother of the famous footballer, the little boy had begged him not to die, when he saw her in tears.

And that’s not all. The boy also asked him about his health every time he spoke to him on the phone. This particularly affected the grandmother, who then remained strong until the end.

The health problems of the footballer’s mother

For information, it was not the first time that Maria Dolores, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo faced health problems.

Indeed, in 2007, she was already diagnosed with breast cancer, after having passed an examination in a hospital. However, she was cured, after numerous sessions of radiotherapy, chemotherapy and extensive medication.

Moreover, after this hard fight, his son Cristiano Ronaldo donated 100,000 euros to the establishment which had saved his mother, to show his gratitude.

Only then, a few years later, the crab caught up with the matriarch again. However, she always held her head high.

Cristiano Ronaldo still lives with his mother

No doubt Cristiano Ronaldo is proud of his mother. In any case, it is largely thanks to her that he became what he is today: that is to say, one of the greatest footballers of all time. Moreover, grateful to the matriarch, he always ensures that she lacks nothing, living by his side.

Subscribe to AmoMama on Google News!