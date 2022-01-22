She refuses the mask and shows her butt to a stewardess on the plane, she risks 20 years

Shane McInerney, 29, from Ireland, traveled from Dublin to New York on Delta Airlines. He insulted the crew and threw a can at another passenger.

A 29 year old Irishman who has refused to wear the mask during a flight from Dublin to New York e showed her butt a flight attendant faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of assault, as confirmed by the United States Department of Justice.

Shane McInerney, a native of Galway, was on a Delta Airlines flight on January 7 when he allegedly “attacked and intimidated the crew”: after refusing to put on the anti-Covid protection device, he threw a can at another passenger and so I lowered my pants and panties, showing the lower back to a hostess. As reported by the Guardian, the 29-year-old former professional athlete, who had to go to Florida to work at a football academy, has appeared before a judge who has granted him, for now, a bail of about 20 thousand dollars. His attorney, Benjamin Yaster, did not comment. In a statement, Delta Air Lines said the airline “has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers.”

There Federal Aviation Administration has announced in recent days that it will observe a “zero tolerance policy“against people who reject government regulations requiring the wearing of a mask on internal flights in the United States. An American Airlines plane recently took off from Miami and headed for London, had to return because a passenger refused to wear a mask. The woman under investigation has been placed on the “black list” that will prevent her from taking American flights.