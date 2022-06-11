she regrets the images broadcast on the show The Kardashians

While swimming in happiness with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her displeasure while watching the latest episode of “The Kardashians”. The young bride regrets that her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, is a little too much put forward.

After stopping their first dynasty-show, which enjoyed 20 seasons, the clan is back on television. Soberly titled The Kardashians, their new show, like the previous one, films the daily life of the most popular family members in the United States. Viewers were able to follow the highlights of the birth of Kylie Jenner’s son, the beginning of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s affair, or even the magical wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The latter two got engaged last September on a beach in Montecito, California. The band’s drummer Blink 182 had organized a charming ceremony for the beautiful eyes of his beauty. After an express wedding in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardasian and Travis Barker said “yes” again in Italy, in the presence of all their loved ones.

Bad memories that resurface

If Travis Barker’s romantic marriage proposal aired on his reality TV show, Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, was not satisfied with the editing. As reported buzzfeedin the last episode of The Kardashians, the mother of the family confided in her friend, Stephanie Shepherd. She has the feeling that her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s reaction was overhyped. Which has somewhat spoiled the memory of one of the most beautiful moments of his life:

Travis and I are having the time of our lives. Then we watch the edits and it’s so boring because it confuses everything with this Scott drama.

During the episode, Kendall Jenner, her little sister, criticizes Kourtney Kardashian for not considering the impact of her engagement on the father of her children. A key moment which, however, would have lasted only a few minutes:

It was like two seconds of the evening. I didn’t even remember it, until I saw a clip from the episode.

Assured the one who is ready to resort to all means to become a mother for the fourth time. And to add, annoyed:

During the filming of our show, we are all executive producers, we can see clips and give our opinion on the episodes, to ensure that our stories are told. I’m in one of the best times of my life and it’s time for our show to reflect that.

A toxic relationship with Scott Disick

According to Kourtney Kardashian, the editing of the episode “allows this old story to continue and to maintain something that no longer really exists”:

It should be an uplifting episode about me getting out of this toxic relationship and really living this fairy tale love story, which is my reality.

she said. And to hope:

I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and respect us, let us have our moment.

It was in 2006 that Kourtney Kardashian got into a relationship with Scott Disick. They became the parents of Mason Dash, Reign Aston and Penelope Scotland. The couple lived a tumultuous relationship, punctuated by ruptures and reconciliations. In June 2015, after nine years together, they decided to separate definitively.

After a brief romance with Justin Bieber and dating model Younes Bendjima for two years, Kourtney Kardashian confirms in early 2021 that she has been sharing Travis Barker’s life for several months.