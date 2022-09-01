She returns with her new album “Renaissance”: who is Beyoncé?

2:49 p.m., July 29, 2022, modified at 8:18 p.m., July 29, 2022



L’ANTISÈCHE – She returns with her album “Renaissance”, but who is Beyoncé? Every day, the JDD’s cheat sheet answers a not-so-stupid question, to better understand the news.

Renaissance, here is the name of Beyoncé’s new album, released this Friday. A seventh opus eagerly awaited by fans of “Queen B”, after six years of absence. But who is she? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles is a Texas born singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. Passionate about show and dance from childhood, coached by her father, Beyoncé quickly participated in groups, including Girl’s Tyme. But the real success came in the 1990s with the Destiny’s Child, a trio, in its final form, where Beyoncé was accompanied by Kelly Rowland, her cousin, and Michelle Williams.

In the 2000s, she went solo with the album Dangerously in Lovewhich includes the tubes Crazy in Love or Baby Boy. Each of his tours or his albums is an event. As of January 2017, she had over 185.5 million records sold worldwide. His style mixes Rnb, pop, hip-hop and soul.

Artist of all records

Beyoncé breaks all records: she has 79 Grammy nominations and 28 wins. She is the most nominated and awarded female artist in the history of the ceremony. In 2022, the magazine RollingStone the coronation “greatest musical artist of the past decade”. Also an actress, she is twice nominated for the Golden Globes for her role in the musical Dreamgirls. She doubles Nala in the remake of Lion King and participates in the soundtrack of the film by creating a full-fledged project The Lion King: The Gift in which she pays homage to African culture.

Its influence is immense: it is even studied in some universities. Politically engaged, she claims to be a feminist and has denounced racist police violence in several of her music videos and songs such as Training, Black Parade or in his album Lemonade. Beyoncé and her husband, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, have regularly lent their support to Democratic candidates in the US election. In 2013, she sang the national anthem at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama.

