she reveals her baby bump

By FannyBardin



– Published on May 19, 2022 at 14:11

Adriana Lima is pregnant with her third child. And while she went to the Cannes Film Festival, on the red carpet, the former model unveiled her baby bump in an amazing dress!

On April 18, 2022, Adriana Lima announced a happy event. After having already given birth to two little girls, valentinaborn in 2009 and Siennaborn in 2012, the former model of Victoria’s Secret is about to give life again. It was on her TikTok account that the young woman both revealed that she is pregnant as well as the sex of his third child. The one who now shares her life with Andre Lemmersa producer expecting a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child!

Since this announcement, the two lovebirds are on a little cloud! After sharing some photos of his baby bump on social networks, Adriana Lima once again showed her pretty round belly. But this time it was on the red carpets of the Cannes film festival ! Indeed, this Wednesday May 18, the beautiful brunette traveled to the south of France with her boyfriend to enjoy the sun as well as the event. For the occasion, the young mother was dressed in a magnificent black dress of the brand Balmain. This one gave a glimpse of her incredible baby bump!

People compare Adriana Lima’s look to Rihanna’s

At the editorial office of melty, we find the magnificent former model. The pregnancy it looks great on him and we’re not the only ones to think so! Indeed, on Instagram, Internet users did not hesitate to comment on the publication ofOlivier Rousteing, the artistic director of the house of Balmain who shared the look of Adriana Lima. Some of them have even made a connection between the outfit of the young woman and those that Rihanna wears since she is pregnant with her first child. We can read : “But wow”, ” Rihanna’s influence“, “Rihanna’s influence and global implications on culture deserves a whole study”or “Rihanna created the trend”, “Thank you Rihanna”, ” She is so beautiful” .