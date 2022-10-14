she reveals her common points with the “desperate” killer!

In the first season of “The Sinner” (available on Netflix), Jessica Biel played a wife and mother who suddenly kills a stranger. A role that must have remained attached to his fibers since in “

candy “, five-part miniseries available since October 12 on Disney +, she also has blood on her hands. But there, she plays Candace, known as Candy Montgomery, who was really accused of the murder of her friend and neighbor Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with forty-one ax blows, one evening in June 1980 in Wylie, Texas. “

What caught my attention in this story is its setting, this small suburban town, the banality of the people who live there. “, explained to us the actress of 40 years, who inherited the role after the withdrawal of Elisabeth Moss. “

I also wondered why and how such a normal woman could have committed such a crazy act of violence. »

During her trial, Candy explained that an argument broke out between her and Betty about the affair she had had with the latter’s husband, Allan, played by Pablo Schreiber, the half-brother of comedian Liv Schreiber. . “

Sometimes I told myself that it was not possible, that someone as nice as her must have been provoked… “, continues Jessica. “

But other times, I thought to myself: What if? And I was just terrified. My goal, however, was for viewers to enjoy it. I wanted them to be torn about her, to have empathy for her until the end. I never played her as the villain. We then asked him his vision of the character. “

Candace feels she has to be perfect all the time and make everything look fabulous in her life. For once, the women in my family look like her, and I imitated them for a long time. But for several years, I’ve been trying to change that, to be more authentic. Candy’s tragedy is that she couldn’t manage to express her feelings and show who she really was. She had a good life, a loving husband (Pat, played by Timothy Simons) but between them there was no communication. As for me, I still find it difficult to communicate with those I love. »