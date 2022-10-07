she reveals who she wants to date

Separated since August 2022 from Pete Davidson after 9 months of relationship, star Kim Kardashian confided in the Late Late Show by James Corden this September 15, 2022 on his love life.

Asked by the host about the reasons for her breakup, Kim Kardashian informed her audience that she now wanted to take time for herself: “I haven’t really thought about getting back into the market, because I don’t watch. I just want to relax for a minute. (…) I think I need time for myself and to concentrate, finish school, all that”she confided.

Exit comedians, hello scientists!

Despite everything, Kim Kardashian revealed with humor the type of people she would like to meet in the future: “I think it’s going to be a scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, lawyer. Maybe that’s what I’m considering in the future.” said the business woman with a law degree.

According to a source close to the star interviewed by E!NewsKim Kardashian would be ready to date an older man: “Kim said she was ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life.”

As a reminder, the star was 13 years apart from her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. To be continued.