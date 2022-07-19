She Said – Trailer of the film that reveals the history of abuse of Harvey Weinstein I Cinema PREMIERE

In recent years, the movement #MeToo It has become one of the most controversial issues for society. Its impact on the entertainment industry has been important, with several films, series and documentaries that touch on the subject and contribute their grain of sand. But now it’s time to learn the story that started it all, and boy, will it generate discussions. Here are all the details and the trailer for she saidwhich will surely be one of the most controversial stories of the year.

What is the movie about?

Reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, belonging to the New York Times, bring to light one of the most important stories in generations. This story helped spark the movement #MeToo, which destroyed decades of silence and exposed one of the most common problems in Hollywood: sexual abuse. Among so many revelations, victims and scandals, one name stood out: Harvey Weinstein, but not because of his great power in the industry, but because he was involved in many cases.

the trailer of she said tells us a shocking and shocking story

The cast and production crew

Carey Mulligan (beautiful revenge) and Zoe Kazan star in this film as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively. Samantha Morton plays Zelda Perkins, Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant and who became a key part of the entire investigation. Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson are also part of the cast as the editors of the New York Times in that year.

To tell this tremendous story, the person in charge of the direction was Maria Schrader, who was also in charge of the acclaimed miniseries unorthodox. Rebecca LenkiewiczColette, Disobedience) wrote the script, and it is based on the book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement, of Twohey and Kantor, where they documented all of their research.

What is the true story of she said?

In October 2017, the New York Times published a report exposing 30 years of sexual abuse committed by the renowned film producer, Harvey Weinstein. Several actresses, models and producers are among his victims. Eight actresses and several former employees were interviewed in the initial investigation, who confirmed what happened.

Despite being a co-founder, Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company just three days after the report was published. But the scandal was just beginning. Figures of the stature of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Cara Delevingne and Uma Thurman are among the more than 40 actresses and models who joined the complaints.

in your account Twitter, actress Alyssa Milano shared a friend’s message. He suggested writing “me too” (me too), to all the people who in the past had been victims of such a crime. In a few hours, the #MeToo reached millions of retweetsand that was how one of the most important social revolutions in history began.

she said will hit theaters in the United States on November 18, and promises to be one of the most prominent films in the upcoming awards season. Will it do justice to such an important movement? Here we leave you the trailer.