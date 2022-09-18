She shone as a child in an Adam Sandler hit, left acting and now stands out in Olympic weightlifting

Tatum McCann I was only seven years old when it was released Click: losing controlthe film with Adam Sandler where she plays the daughter of that actor.

Today, at 23, the former child actress excels at weightlifting, or, to put it another way, Weightlifting. And we can notice it on his social networks, where he accumulates more than 60 thousand followers.

His film career was extremely short. After participating in Click: losing control in 2006, she only acted three years later in I love you forever (The Time Traveler's Wife) with Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Later, obviously, he changed behind the scenes for weights.







Recall that Click: Losing Control is about a man (Michael, played by Sandler) who has the ability to control his life with a remote control.

in the comedy of Frank Coraci, Tatum is one of the three versions of Samantha Newman. The other two, the adolescent and the adult, are played by the actresses Lorraine Nicholson Y Katie Cassidy, respectively.







His weightlifting performance

McCann is coming off competing in the 2022 United States National Weightlifting Championships. Although she did not go as she expected, she came second and brought home national medals for the first time.

"I lost almost all the weights I took in the warm-up. This was possibly the worst lifting day I have ever had. The smile never left my face," he wrote in a post following his participation in the Las Vegas competition on June 28.







McCann at the 2022 United States National Weightlifting Championships. Photo: Instagram

In his entire feed there is not a single photo related to the performance, beyond a single one in which he is on a red carpet. Most of it has to do with the sport she loves and productions for a firearms training company.

In the middle of last year, McCann recounted that he had two hip reconstruction surgeries in the last year and a half and showed how he was recovering from the interventions.

"I am proud that this is the strongest push since my last surgery. I am glad that I stepped off the national stage for the first time only 8 months after the operation. I want to be stronger, I need to be stronger, but at the end of the day I remind myself that 6 months ago I couldn't walk without crutches," she wrote upon returning to practice.







Tatum is 23 years old and competing for a spot in the Olympics with #TeamUsa. Photo: Instagram

In another publication, the young woman condensed what she thinks about training, her passion: "Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do. Every body is worthy of being loved, nurtured and cared for. Stay healthy and active, everyone."







In 2009 he stopped acting and dedicated himself fully to weightlifting. Photo: Instagram

