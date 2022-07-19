She spends $600,000 to look like Kim Kardashian and pays $120,000 to be herself again

A woman who spent $600,000 to look like Kim Kardashian has now paid $120,000 to get her face done and be herself again.

Former Versace model Jennifer Pamplona underwent more than 40 cosmetic surgeries to look like the reality star, but now she wants to be recognized for who she is.

The Brazilian-born model, who now lives in Dubai, said: “People can call me a fool or a hypocrite because I’m completely changing my look, but I’m experimenting on myself and learning by myself. I want to achieve the purpose of my life. »

The 29-year-old said she was “happy with her Kardashian look” because it made her money and she “enjoyed” the lifestyle, but it “started to get boring.” “.

“I had worked and studied and had become a businesswoman,” said Pamplona, ​​who started her own cosmetics company and made investments.

“I’ve done all of these things and achieved these accomplishments in my personal life, but I was famous because I look like Kardashian. »

After her first breast surgery at just 17, Pamplona became addicted to plastic surgery, and the young woman has lost count of the number of procedures she has had, which include rhinoplasties, buttock implants and injections. fat.

“If I had to give an estimate, it’s over 40,” she continued.

“It was an addiction and I went into a cycle where surgery equals fame and money, I lost control of everything and went through tough times. At one point I was having surgery just to look like a Kardashian, I couldn’t do my own things like acting because I was just known as a Kardashian lookalike. »

Pamplona has found a doctor in Istanbul who claims to be able to return her face to how it originally was, starting with her facets, which he modified to make them more natural.

“I then had a face and neck lift, mouth fat removal, cat eye surgery, lip lift and nose job all in one operation,” Pamplona said.

“I had five surgeries in one, but of all the surgeries I’ve had, this was the most difficult. I went into the operating room like one person and came out like another. The first time I saw myself, I said, “Wow, is that really me? I had to face this new me, because that’s the choice I made, that’s what I asked for. It was an investment. »

The month-long recovery in Turkey was not easy, as she had pain in her face. Pamplona said she had “never felt so much pain. »

photo credit: mensxp