she still hasn’t chosen a name for her 2 month old son

Kylie Jenner : the younger sister of the Kardashians has still not found a first name for her little two-month-old baby… We tell you everything!

Kylie Jenner changes her son’s name

On February 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a baby boy. Then, two days later, through her Instagram account, the young woman (who explained why she had redone her lips) announced that her son’s name was Wolf Webster (” Wolf “ in French). The influencer and Travis Scott have, on the other hand, done in the classic concerning the second name of their boy since they chose Jacques.

A delivery that made Kylie Jenner very happy. She, who is already very complicit with her daughter Stormi, is fulfilled today by traveling with her entire family. on his channel YoutubeKim’s sister (whose son saw the intimate video) posted a video titled “To Our Son”. Fans were able to discover intimate moments of the family, her pregnancy, the baby shower or even childbirth. “The best team”, “This video is magnificent”, “But how can we be so cute? “, “I love it”, “You are too beautiful”, can we read in the comments. The boss of Kylie Cosmetics had already shared a video in which she revealed the reactions of her family to the announcement of her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t found…

But on the other hand, this Monday, March 21, 2022, Kylie Jenner wanted to make an update with Internet users. And for good reason, she let her millions of subscribers know that they had finally changed their minds about the first name of their son. Yes, this little piece of cabbage is no longer called Wolf! ” For your information, our son’s first name is no longer Wolf. We really felt like it didn’t fit him. I wanted to say it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner didn’t give her son a name

What about today ? Since this announcement, Kylie Jenner has not spoken on the subject. It was therefore his sister Kim Kardashian who made some revelations on the set of the show Live With Kelly and Ryan. According to her, her sister and brother-in-law are still undecided: ” There’s a name they like a lot but she really wants to wait to be sure. It’s really a big decision, it’s the hardest thing in life to choose a name for your child. “. Kim admitted to naming her children only once after giving birth: “Personally, when I had my children, I didn’t name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. »

Kylie Jenner confessed that she realized that the first name Wolf didn’t like seeing him listed on the birth certificate. “We had to hurry to sign the birth certificate and I knew the second I put down the pen that I was probably going to change her name. »she told USA Today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp7xP-P7lM/