she stops her concert and avoids a catastrophe

After two years of absence due to Covid-19, Billie Eillish has finally started the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. An event eagerly awaited by his fans who have not seen their artist on stage for a very long time. Since February 3, 2022, the American singer has been performing dates all over the world to the delight of her fans. But in the middle of a concert in London this Saturday, June 11, events forced the artist to interrupt his performance to help struggling fans.

Billie Eilish: a necessary interruption

The cause of this cut? The temperature inside the O2 Arena. Indeed, strong heat came to disturb the evening. The situation quickly became complicated. In the crowd, jostling, falls and discomfort occurred… Fortunately, Billie Eilish noticed it. According to the BBC, the artist became concerned when she saw the jostling in the front row. She then allegedly asked if they were okay: “It’s okay ? It’s hot, I know. Stand back, give everyone space. If someone is a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to hide it. » An intervention that made it possible to take care of people in distress. A few minutes later, the concert was able to pick up where it left off.

If the singer, who had already suspended a concert in Atlanta before this one, managed to avoid a tragedy, it can sometimes degenerate for others. We unfortunately remember the tragedy of the Astroworld festival, during the concert of Travis Scott, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, ten people had lost their lives under the weight of the crowd in Houston. Since then, the rapper and the organizers have been the subject of several complaints.

—————–

Read also :

Nicole Kidman, 54, dares the transparent top and displays a casual look

The perfect woman was her 15 years ago: what does she look like today?