“She suffered like my mother in the last days of her life”

“Meghan, my pregnant wife thought about taking her own life, she was in trouble, she was struggling, and her condition reminded me of my mother’s in the last days of her life. History was repeating itself like a persecution ». Harry of England does not give up. And in the podcast “The Me You Can’t See” shot and produced by the Duke of Sussex himself with his friend Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV, just aired, he launches a new missile against the Royal Family.

The Me You Can’t See

During the show-interview with an open heart, between dramatic music and images of Diana’s coffin, he tells the path taken to overcome her inability to mourn for her maternal death, the helplessness felt for not being able to protect her. He confesses his addiction to drugs and alcohol to numb the despondency, the anxiety. And he denounces his family’s absence in supporting Meghan when she was sick. Up to think of ending it all. “The thing that made me tremble was the calm in confessing his decision to me. I managed to stop my wife from her suicidal impulses by explaining to her how “unfair” such an extreme gesture would have been towards me: after what happened to my mother, how could I have lost another woman, the woman who carries a baby? Our baby ».





Buckingham Palace

Having averted the tragedy, Harry goes into the details of his sad story, studded with dramas, pointing the finger at Buckingham Palace and thus regaining the openings of the English newspapers that for only 24 hours had been “distracted” (resulting in the blame of the fans of the “rebels ”) From the announcement of the pregnancy of Beatrice of York, her cousin. From TV he launches a thrust against all the Windsors, so serious as to obscure the declarations of last March when the Dukes of Sussex denounced the royal family of racism.

Dodi Al Fayed

“I drank to forget the pain of my mother’s disappearance, who died just when she was dating a non-white man. And when I asked for help for Meghan close to suicide, we were abandoned ». Prince Harry’s discomfort with his “snake relatives” would begin long ago. From the car accident in Paris that took her beloved mom away. He revealed that he was discouraged from denouncing his psychophysical state as a child following the sudden death of his mother, leading to the understanding that Lady Diana’s relationship with millionaire Dodi Al Fayed was opposed by Buckingham Palace because he was black: ” she was chased to death while she was with someone who was not white. And now look what happened. It is shocking to think that I can lose another woman in my life because of the same business ».

Drugs and alcohol

A river (of mud) in flood. When he sought help for his wife who threatened to end his days, he found himself alone, facing a wall. The same one that appeared in front of him after the car accident in 1997 that made him fall into an emotional turmoil: «I was taking drugs and drinking to stave off the pain. I spent nearly twenty years trying not to think about my mother before getting help. It was a time of chaos. But in the end when I made the decision to leave the Palace for the good of all, they told me: you can’t do that. So I ask myself: how badly does it have to go to be able to do it? Meghan was about to end her life. It shouldn’t have to go to that. If I have any regrets? Not having taken a stand before my marriage. ‘

Lady Gaga

Anger and memories, in a fictional montage, between Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, including a report on the Syrian refugee Fawzi, the Duke does not discount and reveals: “The noise of the cameras and the flashes of the photographers have always made me crazy, reminding me of that that they did to my mother. The same people who chased her under the tunnel photographed her dying in the car. I suffered from panic attacks until Meghan convinced me to go to therapy. ‘ Finally a happy ending. The panic attacks have disappeared, they have turned their backs on the Royal Family, they live in Los Angeles: “I grew up”.