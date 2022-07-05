she suffers a spectacular accident while taking her father to the hospital

The Colombian must also worry about her tax situation, where she is accused of fraud.

In the artistic field, luck continues to shine for Shakira, who managed to score several stars with “Congratulations to you” and “Don’t worry”however, in the personal sphere things do not happen in the same way, since personal problems they keep piling up.

The Colombian’s latest setback came with her vehicle, as she took her 90-year-old father to the hospital to be admitted to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago his father suffered a blow to the head which caused him trauma, for which he had to be readmitted to hospital.

At the door of the hospital, the singer was caught and at that time she was still unaware of her problem with her vehicle, however, a few minutes later she realized that she had two flat tires and had to call the tow truck, although she seemed quite nervous according to information from Hello!

Without a doubt, these are difficult times for the Colombian who has observed her father in this difficult period, where she has to face the problems of her sentimental separation with the footballer Gerard Pique, who does not want to give her permission to leave. their children from Spain.

Shakira wants to travel to Miami to be with her family in these difficult times, but everything seems to indicate that this cannot be the case, because she needs Pique to accept the situation for the little ones to travel and leave their native Spain, where they were born and raised.

On top of that, she has trouble with the Spanish tax authorities who accuse her of fraud, although she preferred to leave this situation in the hands of her lawyers, to avoid going to prison.