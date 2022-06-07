She takes a selfie but forgets to check the background, we all see the same thing

Not a day goes by that we don’t take pictures or a selfie with our smartphone that never leaves us. Discover in this article, very strange shots with details that send shivers down our spines. At the time of the selfie, people didn’t notice that there were strange things in the background. After discovering the photos below, you can try to find the detail that is wrong with the cover photo!

Strange things can hide in a selfie…

Before you try to find the embarrassing element of the selfie on the cover of this article, let us share with you the strangest shots we have found on the Web. Some are scary and unresolved!

A demon in the mirror

The family being very superstitious had the girl’s room blessed by a priest…

A group of girlfriends on the beach

A simple photo of girlfriends on the beach? An intruder slipped into the photo and had fun doing the same as the band!

Rihanna and Katy Perry are very good friends

If you didn’t know, Rihanna and Katy Perry are very good friends in life. Every time they see each other in the events, they never leave each other. But, this particular photo has scared netizens. Indeed, a face is under Katy’s chair in the bottom right of the photo. Has anyone tried to see under the singer’s dress? In reality, after investigation, it is a photo editing!

A selfie in the forest

Fergie and Lisa are close sisters. One summer, they take a selfie in a quiet forest in Idaho. The way to remember this little walk. When they took a closer look at the shot, they noticed a strange shape in the background. The young girls started running as fast as possible to escape…

An intruder in the house

This is quite a classic day for the girl in the selfie. She had just gone shopping and was trying on her new outfits. She looks at the picture and finds an intruder in her room… Actually, she didn’t know it, but it was her sister’s boyfriend. The young girl had the fear of her life…

A man hiding under the bed

One day, a father comes home earlier than expected. Indeed, most of the time, he arrived for 8 p.m. for dinner, but this time he made an exception and returned at 6:30 p.m. The father wanted to announce good news to his family: he had got a promotion! The latter takes a picture of his beloved daughter. He leaves the room and sends the snapshot to his mother and the grandparents. The latter immediately noticed a suspicious detail… Frightened, the father reappears in the room of his teenager at full speed and discovers her in the arms of a boy… her boyfriend… At least, the introductions are made!

A dangerous selfie

An innocent selfie, but which could have been fatal for the young girl. Indeed, there is a snake on the tree that she had not seen.

A mirage or a ghost?

See the creature that seems to be walking towards the girl? However, the two people say that they were really alone in the park. Indeed, no silhouette appeared on the horizon after the selfie…

She was not alone in the forest

The woods are mysterious places… Do you see the shadows in the background? The couple will never know what it is…

A successful photobomb!

An intruder has become embedded in the photo of this young couple. And we can say that he positioned himself exactly where it was needed!

One more leg

It’s an old photo from 1962. If you look closely, it looks like there’s an extra leg behind the man on the right. Don’t worry, it’s not a ghost, but a child who was running around and added himself at the last moment.

His deceased former companion reappears in a selfie

In the middle of a shopping session with friends, the young girls take a selfie. The brunette in the photo let out a cry of horror when she saw the photo above and the face of a man. This is his former companion who died two years ago. Did he want to send her a sign?

A creature in the sea

An ordinary afternoon at the sea, shared between surfing and beach volleyball. But, do you see this strange and huge shape in the ocean? The siblings no longer returned to bathing and notified the authorities. Turns out it was a dead lion’s mane jellyfish. For information, it is one of the largest species of jellyfish.

A haunted house

The decoration has remained in its own juice and it feels like an old haunted house. Even more when you see the weird face under the cushion… The photo has gone around the web. But, in reality, it is a cliche of an Icelandic independent film…

The Pond Monster

Is this also a movie scene? Alas no ! A child’s bus had an accident and landed in a river. 52 schoolchildren are injured. Journalists took pictures of the crash site and that’s where they discovered this shape hidden behind the trees…

So, do you see anything strange in the cover selfie? Dear readers ofObjekowe are waiting for your feedback!



