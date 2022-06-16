she takes revenge by revealing her body in a “Revenge Dress” like Princess Diana

At the beginning of June, the Spanish press reveals that the singer Shakira, 45, was deceived by Gerard Piqué, a 35-year-old footballer who has shared her life for 12 years. The couple have two little boys. The Iberian media claim that the two stars have been separated for three months already and live under two different roofs. A few days later, Shakira and Gerard Pique formalize their breakup via a joint press release. However, they remain silent on its origin. From then on, the smallest detail is analyzed. The press reports that Shakira looked sad in holiday photos taken in Ibiza with her sons a few days before the revelations. Journalists also believe that his latest hit, Te Felicito, is nothing more than a message to his unfaithful companion. Finally, the media also return to Shakira’s appearance at the last Cannes Film Festival on May 25. The singer is sublime. Her silhouette is molded in a sumptuous strapless dress with a plunging neckline… A piece resembling the one worn by Princess Diana at the gala Vanity Fair June 29, 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery in London. Engraved in history, it is nicknamed TeaRevenge Dress

The birth of the Revenge Dress

Diana’s Revenge Dress born in the workshops of Greek fashion designer Christina Stambolian. Very short, revealing the shoulders while being enhanced with a vaporous train, this little black dress in damask silk sculpts the silhouette of the princess to perfection. However, the creation is not in line with crown protocol. Princess Diana is aware that she might attract attention. She prefers to leave it in her dressing room… Until June 28, 1994 when everything changes.

We are the day before the gala. The Independent announces the broadcast of a documentary dedicated to the Charles. The newspaper reveals some extracts and reveals in preview that the prince confesses his adultery with Camila Parker-Bowles.

Prince Charles explains to journalist Jonathan Dimbleby that he tried to be ” faithful to Lady Diana Diana. When the journalist asks him if he has been, Prince Charles nods… Before specifying: “Until the marriage broke down beyond repair, after both of us tried to do our best. »

Words that sound like confessions. The next day, the English and the whole world discover this extra-marital relationship.

As a response to this humiliation, Princess Diana made this public appearance wearing this iconic little black dress, nicknamed in stride The Revenge Dress (the revenge dress).

