she terrified her parents when she was little

By Sophie J.



– Published on May 26, 2022 at 15:36

Emma Watson played the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. She confesses that her parents were terrified of her when she was young.

She was very young when she got the role of Hermione Granger, one of Harry Potter’s best friends. Thanks to this, she quickly became an actress internationally recognized. Besides, she was not confined to playing the young Gryffindor. Emma Watson has participated in many projects, all more different than the others. Between The perks of Being a Wallflower, The beauty and the Beast, The Circle or The Daughters of Doctor March, she was very active. At the same time, the English actress studied at a well-known American university, Brown. A journey very different from that of many child actors! However, the young woman admits that she terrified her parents when she was a child.

The young woman fell in love with the saga Harry Potter from his earliest childhood. She read all the books, or rather devoured them. Quickly, she identified with the character of Hermione Granger. Emma Watson felt that this role belonged to her. She says for Interview Magazine: “ I know it sounds crazy, said like that, but since that first audition, I always knew. At first, they were casting the other characters as well. But I always knew I was there for Hermione. It always came naturally to me. Maybe because I looked a lot like him back then. »

Emma Watson’s parents couldn’t do anything

The 32-year-old activist goes on to talk about her parents’ feelings. The latter knew full well that there was very little chance that their daughter would land the role. Emma Watson admits: Of course, it terrified them. There were literally thousands of girls auditioning. My parents were very afraid of what I would do if I didn’t get the part. » The actress continues: They were trying to bring me back to reality, but I absolutely didn’t want to hear it. I was going to get this role. » Clearly, the young woman succeeded in realize his dream : play your favorite character on the big screen. And by the way, she managed an incredible career as an actress. This has also opened the doors for her to talk about subjects that are close to her heart, such as feminism. Like what, determination pays off!