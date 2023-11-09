She thinks he’s lazy because he doesn’t want to pick up stool.

nOr everything is going well in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, and there may be a reason for this An argument between the couple leads to the destruction of their pet.

According to Radar Online, Actors don’t want to collect animal fecesSomething that would make JLo very upset.

According to the media, the ‘Batman’ interpreter does not want to take care of his collection of pets Nor clean up the feces left by them, Even after 16 months of marriage, a situation has arisen due to which rift has arisen between them.

They have eight dogs and one cat, so it’s a complete zoo, A source told.

,Neither dog has been properly trained, so they bark constantly and run around the house chasing the cat. He added, “This is chaos!”

A source told the National Enquirer ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer “swears” she’s the only one trying to control pets and it always happens Harassing your husband to help him, or at least “pick up the stool.”

JLo gets annoyed by the solution Ben Affleck proposes for her pets

The 51-year-old actor is said to be looking for a solution to this problem. Paying someone to do that work, But the singer is upset because she believes He has time to do so.

,Their answer is to hire people to do it for them., But it really bothers Jennifer becauseAnd he has more than enough time, So, in her opinion, he’s just being lazy,” the insider explained.

This situation will upset the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ even more as all of the pet’s attention and affection is focused on Affleck.

,Especially the dogs can’t stop looking at Ben, They run towards him as soon as he enters the room. If you leave the house, they start complaining and want to follow you. “Jennifer has to give him a treat to calm him down,” the source confessed.

“basically, He gets all the benefits without any hard workWhich is one of their biggest frustrations,” he explained.