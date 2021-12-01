she treated herself at home with bleach

Johann Biacsics it was a No vax convinced: one of the deniers of theAustria. But he died after contracting Covid-19. As the newspaper tells “Die Zeit“ the 65-year-old man was accompanied by family members to the hospital in Vienna at the beginning of November in already serious conditions, with severe breathing difficulties caused by the virus infection. Biacsics – a leading exponent of the so-called “lateral thinker” movement – has repeatedly said after having previously rejected the vaccine. “no“ even to the treatments that the doctors had proposed to him: the man in fact was convinced that he was already cured of Covid after some treatments at home. And this despite a molecular swab had given a completely different result and was positive.

Johann Biacsics, who was the Austrian No vax

The activist No Vax insisted on being brought home and there he decided to “cure” himself – so to speak – with a solution based on bleach, a substance presented as a miraculous cure against Covid-19 and fashionable among skeptics, deniers and lovers of alternative and home therapies in Austria.

For months, the doctor and journalist Christoph Specht has been promoting its use – through an enema. The choice not to rely on doctors and the scientific method, however, soon proved wrong because within a few days the 65-year-old died. His family members had called for an ambulance shortly before, but by the time the rescuers got home, it was too late for him.

Johann Biacsics was known among the Austrian No vax for his books, articles and YouTube videos on the subject of self-healing. The 65-year-old was convinced that alternative medicine could also cure serious diseases such as cancer. Two weeks before his death, Biacsics had taken part in several demonstrations against the closures organized in Vienna, spreading fake news and conspiracy theories. “There are mainly vaccinated people in intensive care units. 67 percent are vaccinated“, Biacsics told the TV reporters in attendance. When the reporters corrected him, he added that he had “inside information“.