She tricked a fan who thought she was talking to actor Dacre Montgomery

We all have that actor or actress that we absolutely adore whenever they appear in a film. Be it from action movies, be that as it may Sandra Bullock or margot robbie In ‘Suicide Squad’ or are you one of those ‘rom-coms’ that have brought the world of cinema so much joy Reese Witherspoon (Don’t miss his cool relationship with his daughter Ava Phillippe) Or Anne Hathaway, who went viral at a party earlier in the year. Whatever it was, we have sometimes dreamed of having a conversation and asking them how they felt doing this or that scene. Well one of the fans of the series ‘Stranger Things’ He believed he was living this dream until he realized it was a hoax.

Yes, we are living like you are living. a girl named McKayla of Kentucky reveals she left her husband for Montgomery The two then met on an online forum for creatives. He also sent approximately $10,000 to the scammer. One pass, but let’s go step by step. The woman herself has told the incident In a YouTube show, ‘Catfish’ style, At first he was a little skeptical, but then “he started doing things that made me believe he was who he said he was.”

Further, the alleged actor told her that he was about to separate his model girlfriend Liv Pollock Because of his controlling behavior. McKayla, unhappy in her marriage to a “toxic” partner, Said She felt sympathy because her ex-husband “was like that.” And of course, in this way he managed to earn their trust to go to the next level.

Scammer impersonates Dacre Montgomery and asks for money

after leading McKayla to believe that he is in a compromising position with his girl and “has withheld all the money from his bank”, He asked if he could pay off some things for the whole year. While she was making up her mind, he started writing her poems Writing style similar to the collection of poems in “Book released by him in 2020: DKMH: Poems”.

McKayla claims that When he asked her to watch the fourth season of Stranger Things, specifically the episode ‘Dear Billy’, he was convinced that the scammer was Montgomery. which marked the return of the character the night before the season premiere.“and he appeared in that episode”, McKayla was remembered. “I was like, Well, who else would know?”

In the end, the advice he gives to all those people is that they can be deceived like him “If you’re like me, you fear abandonment and are a people pleaser, plus you’re very co-dependent,” “Those scammers come in and take advantage of that,” McKayla says. After a long investigation, he came to know that he got into a scam because of the Catfish YouTube channel.