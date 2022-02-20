She wanted to be funny and found out that they were cheating on her with the person she least expected





Twitter is the social network in which hundreds of contents go viral every day. The most common thing is to see tweets with thousands of “likes” and retweets, these often deal with recommendations or anecdotes that border on the absurd. In recent days, a young woman said that by being funny she found out that her boyfriend was unfaithful to her.

The user Juliana Ortíz -whose user is @jjulianaortiz)- shared a screenshot of a message that came to her through Instagram. “Remind me not to be funny anymore,” she wrote on Twitter and attached the image of the conversation and the classic crying Jerry mouse meme.

In the screenshot of the Instagram chat, it can be seen that a user, whose name was not revealed, sent him a message: “Hello Juli, are you there?” Given this, the author of the viral tweet responded in a funny way “oh no, who cheated on me”, without knowing that this was actually the case.

Juliana did not expect the person who wrote to her on Instagram to tell her that her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her with a close relative.

remind me not to be funny anymore

“Your boyfriend or ex with your cousin (…), I am her ex,” replied the boy who contacted her on Instagram. Juliana told about it on Twitter and her tweet went viral. So far, more than 126,000 users have “liked” it and more than 3,500 have retweeted it.

A few hours later, the young woman said that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with her 16-year-old cousin, she thought it was “a gang” and called it a “cradle robber”. She also promised that she would upload more screenshots that thousands of users are still waiting for.