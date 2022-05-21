She wanted to test her boyfriend’s fidelity and it ended badly: her painful response | New Web Diary

The questions that brides often ask their partners, by which they measure how faithful are their boyfriendscan result in problems that I left the boy in a dead endsince any answer could generate conflicts in the relationship.

This was the case of a young user of Twitter that went viral by forcing her boyfriend to choose between two options, both of which they tested the fidelity of the boy.

The user is called @chaamimazera, who wrote the following on her birdie social network account: “I told my boyfriend: what do you choose, kiss me for $100 or kiss the most beautiful for $100 thousandTo that question, the boy must have answered quickly and assertively. His answer was that the decision to be made was “very difficult”.

His answer: the prettiest is Jennifer Aniston. — á¶œáµƒáµ â ±Ë¡áµƒ (@chaamimazera) May 19, 2022

Cleverly, the girl doubled the bet and he assured him, dryly: “It is not a difficult decision, because it is supposed that for me it would be the most beautiful“. Neither stupid nor lazy, the young man played it with an answer that could have ruined their relationshipbut that girl he had no choice but to prove him right and be content with that. “The prettiest is Jennifer Aniston“, replied the boyfriend.

Finally, in the viral Twitter thread, she acknowledged that her partner’s response was very clever and he only managed to say that he did not find “faults in his logic, because every human being would say the same thing”. However, she left the controversy open with what he wrote later. “But…(followed by a horns hand emoji)”

The highlighted comments of the tweet

The other users of the social network left their opinions about what happened and joined the controversy of the girl’s awkward question to her “better half”. Many women agreed that what the boy had answered had been correct.”The prettiest, obviously, you are the queen“; “man of good taste“; “Sorry, but your boyfriend is right.“; “And… good logic“; “Sorry, but nobody beats Jeniffer Aniston“; “And… she is the ultimate woman. What do you want?”; “I couldn’t be mad at her answer“; “I agree… with the boyfriend“.

On the other hand, a girl said that she asked her boyfriend the same question and that she got a result just as devastating. “I did the same thing to my boyfriend, he replied that I was the prettiest, I finished reading your tweet, and he tells me -you looked at me like that, then you scared me, but I was going to answer the same as that skinny guy“, wrote that girl in the comments.